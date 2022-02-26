Brokers Offer Predictions for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

CBRL stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

