SVB Leerink Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $70.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

