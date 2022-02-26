Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.