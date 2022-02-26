Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

