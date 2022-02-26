Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to Sell

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

