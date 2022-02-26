Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Price Target Cut to €44.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.
