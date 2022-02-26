Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Buy

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

