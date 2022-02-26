Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WOLWF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

