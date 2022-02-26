Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$42.75

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

BRLXF opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.34.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

