Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.