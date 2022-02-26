Colfax Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Colfax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $768,212 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

