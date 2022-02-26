Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Financial Analysis

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global-e Online and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $68.78, indicating a potential upside of 75.36%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Global-e Online’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.86% 0.68% Avid Technology 8.42% -30.68% 14.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global-e Online and Avid Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 22.74 $3.91 million ($0.67) -58.54 Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.97 $11.06 million $0.73 43.51

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Global-e Online on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

