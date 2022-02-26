Lennox International (NYSE:LII) versus Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Critical Review

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennox International and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $4.19 billion 2.31 $464.00 million $12.39 21.34 Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.74

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International. Lennox International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lennox International pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lennox International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 11.06% -192.84% 21.99% Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lennox International and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 4 4 1 0 1.67 Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Lennox International presently has a consensus target price of $320.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $79.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Lennox International.

Risk & Volatility

Lennox International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Lennox International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retail equipment for the commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

