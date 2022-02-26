FY2022 EPS Estimates for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Raised by B. Riley

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.