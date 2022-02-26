FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 666,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

