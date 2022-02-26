Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.