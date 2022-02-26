PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Stock Price Up 16.2%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

