Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

