BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$6.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.49.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.18 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.