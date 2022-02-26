Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

