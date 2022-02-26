Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

