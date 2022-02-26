Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shiseido Company, Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.