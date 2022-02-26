Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.13.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

