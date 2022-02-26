Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,329.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,070.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.