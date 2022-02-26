NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 9,600 ($130.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.42).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,796 ($92.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 6,544 ($89.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($115.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,503.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,833.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a GBX 160 ($2.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($105.47) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,947.16). Also, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($52.02) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,618.12).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

