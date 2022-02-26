HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 725

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 538 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.83. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The stock has a market cap of £109.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.