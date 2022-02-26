Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federated Hermes and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.78% 24.21% 14.00% AssetMark Financial 4.84% 5.90% 4.31%

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 1 1 0 2.00 AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.71%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.47 $270.29 million $2.75 12.05 AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 3.29 -$7.81 million $0.35 67.74

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats AssetMark Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

