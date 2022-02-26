Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) versus SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Financial Analysis

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ichor and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.93 $70.90 million $2.45 14.67 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 3.13 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ichor and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 4 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.94%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.37%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.46% 19.12% 10.35% SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

Summary

Ichor beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

