Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to announce $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.82 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

