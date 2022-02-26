Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($40.75).

JEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

JEN stock opened at €30.36 ($34.50) on Friday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €37.80 ($42.95). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

