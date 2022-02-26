Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Venator Materials PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Venator Materials in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

