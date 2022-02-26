Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

