Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.43. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

