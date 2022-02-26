Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OLPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

