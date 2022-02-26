Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By B. Riley

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 39,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 333,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

