High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:HLF opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$12.49 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,955.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

