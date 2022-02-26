Truist Financial Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

MRNS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $298.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

