Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

ASMIY stock opened at $310.74 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $240.60 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

