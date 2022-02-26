Osiris Acquisition’s (OSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.20 price objective on the stock.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.