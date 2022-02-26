Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.92.

TSE K opened at C$7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

