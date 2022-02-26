Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

