LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

