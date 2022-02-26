Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

