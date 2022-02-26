StockNews.com Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.90 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

