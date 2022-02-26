Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 3,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
