Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 396186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

CQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.