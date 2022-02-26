TheStreet Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.
NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,428.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
