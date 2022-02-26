TheStreet Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,428.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

