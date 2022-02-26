Novavax (NVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVAX stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.48. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Novavax by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

