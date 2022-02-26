Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.
RXT stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also
