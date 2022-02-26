StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
