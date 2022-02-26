StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

