Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,909 shares of company stock worth $203,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 21.2% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

