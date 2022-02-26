Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.
In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,909 shares of company stock worth $203,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
